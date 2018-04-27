Dr Sudhir Mishra, BrahMos Aerospace MD, conferred with Distinguished Alumnus Award by IIT Madras

Dr Mishra in his acceptance speech thanked the institute for imparting knowledge, skills and values which are learnt at IIT.

Dr Sudhir Mishra, the Managing Director and CEO of BrahMos Aerospace, has been conferred with the prestigious “Distinguished Alumnus Award” by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. The award was conferred on April 26, during the 59th Institution Day – Founding of IIT Madras celebration. The award was given away by Dr. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director of IIT Madras.

According to IIT, distinguished alumni are selected based on their contribution to science & technology, society and achievements in the respective fields. Dr Mishra in his acceptance speech thanked the institute for imparting knowledge, skills and values which are learnt at IIT.

Sudhir Mishra is an eminent DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) scientist. He graduated from Government Engineering College Japalpur and has done his M.Tech from IIT Madras in Mechanical Engineering. He also holds a PhD from National Institute of Technology, Warangal. As BrahMos Aerospace MD, his responsibility is to lead the design, development, production and product support encompassing complete product life cycle of the BrahMos weapon system. BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between India and Russia.

Under Dr Mishra, the BrahMos missile system, said to be the fastest anti-ship cruise missile in the world, has achieved several new feats. Not only have newer capabilities for the BrahMos missile systen been developed under Dr Mishra, but an extended range missile was also tested successfully. Other recent successes include integration and test-firing of the BrahMos on the Sukhoi-30 MKI frontline fighter jet of the IAF and the test of BrahMos with an indigenous seeker.

In the past, Dr Mishra has also been awarded with the “DRDO Scientist of the Year Award” by the Prime Minister of India, IIM-TATA Gold Medal Award by Indian Institute of Metals, Kolkata, “Distinguished Alumni Award” by Government Engineering College, Jabalpur, “Vigyan Pratibha Samman” by Council of Science & Technology, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh among a host of other awards.