Donald Trump India Visit: POTUS says working with Pakistan to crack down on terrorists

US President Donald Trump addresses the ‘Namaste Trump’ event, at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Courtesy: DD NEWS/PTI photo)

In a statement that will boost the Narendra Modi government’s efforts to fight cross-border terrorism, US President Donald Trump on his maiden visit to India said that the United States of America stands firm with India in its efforts to eradicate the menace of radical Islamist terrorism. Trump was addressing a sea of humanity at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event organised by the Gujarat state government in the world’s largest cricket arena – Motera Stadium. The US President further said that he has urged Pakistan to launch a significant crackdown on the menace of terrorism developing on its soil and his administration has achieved significant progress in forcing Pakistan to take combative and conclusive steps against the terror network flourishing on the other side of the Indian border. Trump talked about his administration’s comprehensive campaign against ISIS that led to the demolition of its caliphate and death of its founder – Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The US president expressed his willingness to work with India in a cordial manner against the threat of terrorism arising from Islamic fundamentalism as both countries have suffered in its hands in the past. He said that the extremists who pose a threat to the internal security of the two nations will always have a hard time fighting the inherent values that have made the two nations what they are now. Putting all speculations surrounding the defence deal between India and the US to rest, POTUS announced a massive defence deal that will enable India to acquire some of the best defence equipment manufactured by the United States.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the hospitality given to him and his family. Trump was accompanied by the First Lady of the United States Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, who has played a significant role in Trump administration’s diplomatic policies for the Middle East countries, at the “Namaste Trump” event at Motera Stadium.

The US President commended PM Modi’s journey to the Prime Minister’s office from a humble background and mentioned his stratospheric rise from being a ‘chaiwala.’ He lauded the Modi government for effectively implementing welfare programmes that have driven millions of Indians out of extreme poverty. Donald Trump reiterated his views of PM Modi as a “shrewd negotiator, who is loved by millions of people.” The 45th president of the United States hailed India as a great country that is built on the idea of communal harmony and rich cultural diversity.