Donald Trump India visit: With backing of ‘1.5 billion’ Indians, PM Modi has advantage on Facebook, says US President

As far as comparisons regarding the number of followers on social media networking websites are concerned, US President Donald Trump has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a significant advantage as he represents “1.5 billion Indians”. PTI reported Trump as saying that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had informed him that PM Modi is “number two” in terms of Facebook followers. The US President made these comments during his commencement address at the Hope for Prisoners Graduation Ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada, the report said. POTUS informed the crowd at the event that he was headed to India — a country of “1.5 billion people” — and he had just found out that he was leading PM Modi in the number of Facebook followers.

Trump followed this by saying that Mark Zuckerberg had personally congratulated him three weeks back on being the number on Facebook, and the US President claimed that he was the “number one” on Twitter as well.

He drove home the point and stressed that he wouldn’t say something that he wasn’t about, because it would be much-talked and become “breaking news” if he “told a fib”. He also added that PM Modi had himself congratulated him on his achievement. Trump said he congratulated Modi back and told the Indian prime minister that he had an advantage in this regard as he had the backing of “1.5 billion” Indians, while the population of the US was only 350 million. In the past too, President Trump has claimed to be the most popular and “number one” on Facebook. The report stated that in an interview with CNBC TV last month, President Trump had said that he was the “number one” on Facebook, while PM Modi was “number two”.

By official estimates, India has a population of 1.3 billion people, while the US population is estimated to be 325 million. And as per Facebook statistics, PM Narendra Modi is followed by 44 million people, while President Trump’s account has 27 million followers.

President Trump is scheduled to visit India on a two-day tour beginning February 24. He will be accompanied by the US First Lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner during the visit. President Trump will land in Ahmedabad on February 24 where he will be received by PM Modi. He will then address a public gathering at the newly-built Motera Stadium and from there he will travel to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal with his family. He will then be traveling to New Delhi.