Donald Trump India visit: PM Modi shares joy over US President’s trip; here’s what he said

Trump India visit: PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he is very delighted to host US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in India later in the month on February 24. The US President and the First Lady will be making their maiden trip to India, which will be a two-trip visit from February 24 to 25. During their trip, Trump and Melania will be also visiting Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Trump is scheduled to attend a ‘Howdy Modi’-like event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. PM Modi, in a tweet, said that he was extremely delighted with Trump’s India visit and he will accord a memorable welcome to the esteemed guests.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi shared his joy over Trump’s visit and said that his trip is a special one and it would go a long way in further cementing India-US friendship. The PM tweeted, “Extremely delighted that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS will visit India on 24th and 25th February. India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship.”

The Prime Minister also said that India and the US share a common commitment to pluralism and democracy. He said the India-US friendship will not just benefit Indians and Americans but will also augur well for the entire world. The US President also took to Twitter on Tuesday to share his excitement over his first visit to India this month. Trump said he was expecting at least five to seven million people to welcome him in Ahmedabad.

Trump reportedly said that PM Modi had told him that millions of people will welcome him all the way from the airport in Ahmedabad to the new Motera Stadium. An MEA statement also said that the relationship between US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi has evolved over the years with significant progress in areas like trade, defence, counter-terrorism, regional and global issues and also people-to-people ties.