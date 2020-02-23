Donald Trump India visit: When, where to watch US President’s Namaste Trump event at Motera stadium Ahmedabad

Donald Trump India visit: US President Donald Trump is visiting India. This is the first state visit of Trump to India.

Donald Trump India visit: US President Donald Trump is visiting India. This is the first state visit of Trump to India. The 45th President of the US is coming along with First Lady Melania Trump and prominent delegates as well as American government’s points-men. The initial itinerary shows the 36-hour trip to India is to be a whirlwind yet a grand one. President Trump will be given a warm welcome by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad, before the Namaste Trump event at Gujarat’s Motera stadium. Both the leaders will visit landmarks, hold roadshow and address gatherings.

President’s Trump’s staying in India has been touted as a significant, blockbuster diplomatic event of 2020. Not only India and the US but also other countries will be keenly following the outcome of the brief trip of the American President.

When, where to watch US President Donald Trump’s India visit?

President Trump’s trip to India comprises three legs. The first leg will take place in Ahmedabad of Gujarat, the second leg is scheduled to take place in Agra, Uttar Pradesh and third and final leg will culminate in Delhi. While the first leg will witness Modi-Trump ‘jugalbandi’ in Ahmedabad, the second leg will be all about President Trump and Melania’s Taj Mahal visit and the meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The last one in Delhi will be diplomatic one with meetings scheduled with President Ramnath Kovind, PM Modi and talks over several deals.