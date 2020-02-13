Donald Trump India visit: Melania Trump shares excitement on Twitter, thanks PM Modi for “kind invitation”

Melania’s tweet was a reply to PM Modi’s previous tweet wherein he expressed his joy on the US President and First Lady’s first trip to India. (Reuters)

Donald Trump India visit: The US First Lady Melania Trump on Wednesday said she is “excited” for her first trip to India along with President Donald Trump later this month. The two are scheduled to visit India on their two-day maiden trip on February 24 and 25. During their visit, the US President and First Lady will attend a joint event along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The event will be held in a similar style to ‘Howdy Modi’ which took place in Houston in September last year. The event hosted PM Modi in Houston, Texas in the US on September 22 and nearly 50,000 Indians from across America attended it.

Melania Trump late on Wednesday evening tweeted that she and US President Donald Trump are excited about the trip and are looking forward to celebrating the close relationship shared by India and US. Thanking PM Narendra Modi for the “kind invitation”, Melania in her tweet also said that she is looking forward to visiting New Delhi and Ahmedabad later this month. On her official Twitter handle, Melania Trump wrote, “Thank you @narendramodi for the kind invitation. Looking forward to visiting Ahmedabad & New Delhi later this month. @POTUS & I are excited for the trip & to celebrate the close ties between the #USA & #India.”

Melania’s tweet was a reply to PM Modi’s previous tweet wherein he expressed his joy on the US President and First Lady’s first trip to India. PM Modi called their India visit as a ‘very special one’. He also said that the trip would go a long way in further strengthening of India-US ties. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he was looking forward to his first trip to India. Trump also said he expects at least five to seven million people to welcome him in Ahmedabad where PM Modi and he are slated to address a joint meeting.