Donald Trump India Visit: Melania, Ivanka Trump’s fashion exudes simple elegance

Accompanying US President Donald Trump on his maiden official visit to India, First Lady of the US Melania Trump and his daughter and Senior Advisor to the US President Ivanka Trump stole the show with their simple yet elegant get up. As the POTUS and FLOTUS descended from the Air Force One flight on Monday noon, Melania exuded flawlessness in her long-sleeved white jumper with wide legs. A patterned green scarf acted as a belt, accentuating her waist. She wore her hair down, middle-parted with slight waves of hair falling over her shoulders.
Meanwhile, her Trump’s daughter Ivanka wore a light turquoise dress with a pink floral print over it. A bow neckline of the dress and her puffed sleeves completed her posh but minimal attire. Her hair was also middle-parted and she let her rod-straight hair down for her visit to India as a part of the US’ high-level delegation. Light kohl and nude brown lipstick were all she seemed to wear as make-up.
After the warm welcome, complete with a bear hug by PM Modi, President Trump, his wife Melania and PM Modi visited the Sabarmati Ashram, where the POTUS and the FLOTUS spun the Charkha. PM Modi also gifted the Trumps statues of the three wise monkeys.
During the course of his two-day visit to India, President Trump will address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event, held on the lines of ‘Howdy Modi’, at the Motera Stadium, which was filled to its by 1.1 lakh people hours before the event was scheduled to commence.
President Donald Trump and his family are also scheduled to go to Agra after addressing the event and is likely to visit the iconic Taj Mahal. After spending a couple of hours in the Taj city, the President will depart for Delhi, where he will spend the night in the Grand Presidential Suite, also known as the Chanakya Suite, at ITC Maurya.
After receiving a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan and paying their obeisance at the Rajghat, President Trump will hold high-level talks with PM Modi where they are likely to ink a defence deal. On Tuesday, FLOTUS Melania will also visit a government school in Delhi to take a happiness session. The Trumps will depart from India on Tuesday evening.
