Donald Trump India Visit: Melania, Ivanka Trump’s fashion exudes simple elegance

Accompanying US President Donald Trump on his maiden official visit to India, First Lady of the US Melania Trump and his daughter and Senior Advisor to the US President Ivanka Trump stole the show with their simple yet elegant get up. As the POTUS and FLOTUS descended from the Air Force One flight on Monday noon, Melania exuded flawlessness in her long-sleeved white jumper with wide legs. A patterned green scarf acted as a belt, accentuating her waist. She wore her hair down, middle-parted with slight waves of hair falling over her shoulders.

Meanwhile, her Trump’s daughter Ivanka wore a light turquoise dress with a pink floral print over it. A bow neckline of the dress and her puffed sleeves completed her posh but minimal attire. Her hair was also middle-parted and she let her rod-straight hair down for her visit to India as a part of the US’ high-level delegation. Light kohl and nude brown lipstick were all she seemed to wear as make-up.

US President Donald Trump and his wife, along with a US delegation, landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Monday ahead of the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera Stadium. He was welcomed at the tarmac by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who broke the protocol to greet him at the airport. The welcoming party also included Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.