Donald Trump India visit: ‘Honored to return to India’, tweets Ivanka Trump

PM Narendra Modi and Ivanka Trump. (PTI)

Donald Trump in India: Just hours before touching down India for the second time, US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump remembered her first visit to the country and said that she was “honored to return to India” again. She had visited India in November 2017. “Two years after joining @narendramodi at the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad, I am honored to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world’s two largest democracies has never been stronger!” Ivanka said in a tweet.

In 2017, Ivanka had led the American delegation at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India. The Summit was co-hosted by India and the US. The theme for the event was ‘Women First, Prosperity for All’ and on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth. She had come to India on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister had hosted a royal dinner for Ivanka Trump and other GES delegates at the Taj Falaknuma in Hyderabad. Two years later, Ivanka will again be visiting India with her father and US President Trump. Donald Trump will arrive tomorrow (Monday) at 11:30 am. There will be cultural events at the Ahmedabad International Airport.

After the event, Trump and Modi will take part in mega roadshow from Ahmedabad to Motera Stadium, where they will address a massive gathering. On the way to Motera, US President Trump will stop at Sabarmati Ashram. The event ‘Namaste Trump’ at Motera Stadium will end by 3 PM. The US President will then depart for Agra at 3:30 PM.