Donald Trump India Visit: From Obama to Trump, DDLJ finds mentions in US Presidents’ speeches

Namaste Trump: Donald Trump is on his maiden visit to India as President, and is accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and a high-level delegation.
Donald Trump in India: During his address at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at newly-built Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, US President Donald Trump said that people all across the world enjoy the scenes of Indian films like Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (DDLJ) and Dharmendra-Amitabh Bachchan’s Sholay. As soon as he said this, the crowd of 1.1 lakh people in the stadium started cheering loudly. Within a few minutes, DDLJ started trending on microblogging site Twitter.
Catch live updates of Donald Trump’s India visit
However, this is not the first time that the iconic film has found mention in the speech of a US President. In January 2015, then US President Barack Obama had been on a tour to New Delhi. In his address, he had said, “Senorita, bade-bade deshon mein… or something like this,” making the crowd erupt in cheer.
Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is a 1995 Bollywood film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri and Anupam Kher. The film has, for decades now, been one of the most famous romance movies of Bollywood, especially having a fan-following in Gen X and Millenials.
Donald Trump is on his maiden visit to India as President, and is accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and a high-level delegation. President Trump landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, at around noon, where he was warmly greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who broke the protocol to receive the POTUS and FLOTUS at the tarmac.
Shortly after landing, President Trump and Melania visited the Sabarmati Ashram with PM Modi, following which they headed to the Motera Stadium, where the ‘Namaste Trump’ event was organised, along the lines of Howdy Modi.
After the event was concluded, the President took off for Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, where he is likely to be received by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. POTUS and FLOTUS will also visit the Taj Mahal while in Agra, before flying for Delhi, where they will spend the night at ITC Maurya.
On the second day of their two-day visit, President Trump and Melania will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Melania will also visit a government school in Delhi to take a class on happiness. Also slated for Tuesday is the inking of a defence deal between India and the US.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.