Donald Trump India Visit: From Obama to Trump, DDLJ finds mentions in US Presidents’ speeches

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is a 1995 Bollywood film starring Shah Rukh Khan , Kajol, Amrish Puri and Anupam Kher.

Donald Trump in India: During his address at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at newly-built Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, US President Donald Trump said that people all across the world enjoy the scenes of Indian films like Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (DDLJ) and Dharmendra-Amitabh Bachchan’s Sholay. As soon as he said this, the crowd of 1.1 lakh people in the stadium started cheering loudly. Within a few minutes, DDLJ started trending on microblogging site Twitter.

Catch live updates of Donald Trump’s India visit

However, this is not the first time that the iconic film has found mention in the speech of a US President. In January 2015, then US President Barack Obama had been on a tour to New Delhi. In his address, he had said, “Senorita, bade-bade deshon mein… or something like this,” making the crowd erupt in cheer.

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is a 1995 Bollywood film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri and Anupam Kher. The film has, for decades now, been one of the most famous romance movies of Bollywood, especially having a fan-following in Gen X and Millenials.

Donald Trump is on his maiden visit to India as President, and is accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and a high-level delegation. President Trump landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, at around noon, where he was warmly greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who broke the protocol to receive the POTUS and FLOTUS at the tarmac.