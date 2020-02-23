Donald Trump India visit: Businessman, celebrity, politician and author! 5 facts about US President

President Trump’s life story is as colourful and interesting as those we often come across on celluloid. (Reuters photo)

Donald Trump in India: US President Donald Trump has an extraordinary and multifaceted career. A successful businessman who decided to take a plunge into politics and became the head of the world’s oldest democracy and the most powerful nation in the world. Trump is often considered as one of the most powerful politicians in the world being the Constitutional head of the world’s largest economy and one of the most advanced nations. President Trump’s life story is as colourful and interesting as those we often come across on celluloid.

Here are facts about US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s Personal Life: 73-year-old Donald John Trump was born on June 14, 1946, in New York City’s Queens. Donald Trump’s father was a real estate developer and mother was a housewife. President Trump married thrice – Ivana Trump, Marla Maples and current spouse Melania Trump. Donald Trump has two daughters Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump and three sons Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Barron Trump. Donald Trump is blessed with ten grandchildren.

Donald Trump’s education: Donald Trump is an alumnus of Kew-Forest School, New York Military Academy, Fordham University, and Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump – the businessman and TV personality: Donald Trump started his professional career with his family business. Trump, in 1980, opened Grand Hyatt New York. Trump is the owner of Trump Towers located across the world including Pune, Mumbai, and Gurgaon in India. In 2004, Trump starred in ‘The Apprentice’ – the NBC reality series. Trump has firm interests in sports and entertainment.

Donald Trump – the Author: According to details provided on the White House website, Donald Trump has been described as an “accomplished author”. So far, Donald Trump has penned down over 14 “bestsellers” and his first book was ‘The Art of the Deal’, as per the information.

Donald Trump – the politician: While Donald Trump, from time-to-time, has voiced his opinions on the US politics and policies of the American government, the business tycoon formally announced his candidacy for the US Presidency on June 16, 2015. Trump saw off stiff challenges from 17 other contenders within the Republican party. Trump won Republican nomination for the US President in July, 2016.

Donald Trump’s Presidential campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” captured the imagination of the American voters and on November 8, 2016, he was elected as the 45th US President after securing largest Electoral College landslide for a Republican in 28 years. In this process, Donald Trump bagged over 2,600 counties across the US, the most since former American President Ronald Reagan in 1984.