Donald Trump India visit: Bapu’s autobiography, spinning wheel and a three monkey statue presented to POTUS

In his first stop-over in India, President Donald Trump along with first lady Melania Trump visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. Much in contradiction to the high-profile, breath-taking welcome accorded to the president, the humble Ashram with its non-assuming structure provided him some peaceful moments.

The president was happy to visit the Asham and he said that he had a very peaceful experience at the Ashram, Sabarmati Ashram Trustee Kartikeya Sarabhai was quoted as saying by ANI. The place which was the epicentre of the non-cooperation movement in the freedom struggle symbolises the ideal of simple living as professed by Gandhiji. Escorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the duo visited different places of the Ashram and also tried their hands on the spinning wheel which Gandhiji popularised in the country as a symbol of self-reliance and simple living.

After the completion of their visit, the visiting couple was also given presents by the administration of the ashram. Gandhiji’s autobiography, a spinning wheel and a marble statue of 3 monkeys which symbolised “See no evil, speak no evil and hear no evil” were presented to the President, Sarabhai said.

After their visit to the Sabarmati Ashram, the couple headed to the Motera stadium where more than a lakh people had assembled to hear from the President. The large event was convened in the Motera stadium which is being claimed as world’s largest cricket stadium. The event was organised on the pattern of the Howdy Modi event that was organised in Houston, U.S when PM Modi visited the country last year. Later in the day, the Trump family departed for Agra where they visited the Taj Mahal. The U.S delegation will come back from Agra to New Delhi for the final part of the visit that lasts for less than 36 hours. Major bilateral deals including the possible defence purchase by India will be concluded in New Delhi on Tuesday.