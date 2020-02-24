  1. Home
Donald Trump India Visit 2020 LIVE: 'Namaste Trump', Taj Mahal and more on US President's menu today

Updated:Feb 24, 2020 7:15:13 am

Trump India visit 2020 DAY 1 Live: US President Donald Trump is visiting India along with his wife Melania Trump and American delegates on February 24 and 25.

trump india visit, donald trump in india, trump india visit liveTrump in India: US President Trump, who calls PM Modi a friend and a great gentleman, said he was eager to visit the country.

Donald Trump India visit 2020 DAY 1 Live Updates, Video Streaming: US President Donald Trump is visiting India along with his wife Melania Trump and American delegates on February 24 and 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to accord a hospitable reception to the 73-year-old American President who is scheduled to land on Monday noon at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (AMD) in Ahmedabad. On the streets of Ahmedabad and at the Motera Cricket Stadium, President Trump and PM Modi will make grand public appearances and addresses, according to the day one schedule of Trump’s first state visit to India.

Subsequently, there will be the much-awaited Taj Mahal visit of President Trump and Melania Trump accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It’s still not sure whether PM Modi will be accompanying President Trump to Agra or not. Ahead of the India trip, President Trump, who calls PM Modi a friend and a great gentleman, said he was eager to visit the country and stressed that this will only strengthen the bilateral relationship of India and the US.

Track Financial Express Online Live Updates to get all the latest news of President Donald Trump’s India visit.

    07:15 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    Donald Trump family

    US President Donald Trump married thrice – Ivana Trump, Marla Maples and Melania Trump. Donald Trump has two daughters and three sons. Donald Trump also has ten grandchildren.

    07:13 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    Donald Trump car

    In India, Donald Trump will be travelling on 'The Beast’, a specially designed car for the US President. 'The Beast' is two General Electric-made Cadillac One limousine.

    07:10 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    Donald Trump tower

    The businessman-turned-politician US President Donald Trump has commercial interests in India. He has Trump towers in Pune, Mumbai and Gurugram.

    07:07 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    Donald Trump daughter

    US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump is also visiting India today. Ahead of her journey, Ivanka tweeted that she is honoured to return to India two years after attending Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad. She said the visit will celebrate the grand friendship between two of the largest democracies in the world.

    07:02 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    Donald Trump age

    US President Donald Trump is 73 years old. Trump was born on June 14, 1946.

    06:52 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    Donald Trump visit to India date

    US President Donald Trump is set to arrive in India for a two-day state visit. President of the United States (POTUS) Trump is landing in India on February 24 and will leave for America on February 25 night.

    06:51 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    Donald Trump wife

    First Lady of the US (FLOTUS) Melania Trump is also coming to India along with US President Donald Trump.

    06:35 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    Trump India Visit LIVE: US President expected to arrive at this time

    US President Donald Trump along with his wife Melania Trump and delegates is expected to land in India at 11:40 AM today. The US First Family will land at the Ahmedabad airport and head to the Motera stadium.

    This is US President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India after he assumed office. While the much talked about trade deal between India and the US is not expected to be sealed, the trip is aimed at further strengthening ties, especially on the defence front. After visiting Ahmedabad and Agra, Trump and his family will head to Delhi in the latter half today. A series of programmes have been lined up for Trump and his family tomorrow.
