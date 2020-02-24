Donald Trump India Visit 2020 LIVE: ‘Namaste Trump’, Taj Mahal and more on US President’s menu today

Donald Trump India visit 2020 DAY 1 Live Updates, Video Streaming: US President Donald Trump is visiting India along with his wife Melania Trump and American delegates on February 24 and 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to accord a hospitable reception to the 73-year-old American President who is scheduled to land on Monday noon at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (AMD) in Ahmedabad. On the streets of Ahmedabad and at the Motera Cricket Stadium, President Trump and PM Modi will make grand public appearances and addresses, according to the day one schedule of Trump’s first state visit to India.
Subsequently, there will be the much-awaited Taj Mahal visit of President Trump and Melania Trump accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It’s still not sure whether PM Modi will be accompanying President Trump to Agra or not. Ahead of the India trip, President Trump, who calls PM Modi a friend and a great gentleman, said he was eager to visit the country and stressed that this will only strengthen the bilateral relationship of India and the US.
Highlights
US President Donald Trump married thrice – Ivana Trump, Marla Maples and Melania Trump. Donald Trump has two daughters and three sons. Donald Trump also has ten grandchildren.
In India, Donald Trump will be travelling on 'The Beast’, a specially designed car for the US President. 'The Beast' is two General Electric-made Cadillac One limousine.
The businessman-turned-politician US President Donald Trump has commercial interests in India. He has Trump towers in Pune, Mumbai and Gurugram.
US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump is also visiting India today. Ahead of her journey, Ivanka tweeted that she is honoured to return to India two years after attending Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad. She said the visit will celebrate the grand friendship between two of the largest democracies in the world.
US President Donald Trump is 73 years old. Trump was born on June 14, 1946.
US President Donald Trump is set to arrive in India for a two-day state visit. President of the United States (POTUS) Trump is landing in India on February 24 and will leave for America on February 25 night.
First Lady of the US (FLOTUS) Melania Trump is also coming to India along with US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump along with his wife Melania Trump and delegates is expected to land in India at 11:40 AM today. The US First Family will land at the Ahmedabad airport and head to the Motera stadium.