Donald Trump India Visit 2020 LIVE: ‘Namaste Trump’, Taj Mahal and more on US President’s menu today

Donald Trump India visit 2020 DAY 1 Live Updates, Video Streaming: US President Donald Trump is visiting India along with his wife Melania Trump and American delegates on February 24 and 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to accord a hospitable reception to the 73-year-old American President who is scheduled to land on Monday noon at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (AMD) in Ahmedabad. On the streets of Ahmedabad and at the Motera Cricket Stadium, President Trump and PM Modi will make grand public appearances and addresses, according to the day one schedule of Trump’s first state visit to India.

Subsequently, there will be the much-awaited Taj Mahal visit of President Trump and Melania Trump accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It’s still not sure whether PM Modi will be accompanying President Trump to Agra or not. Ahead of the India trip, President Trump, who calls PM Modi a friend and a great gentleman, said he was eager to visit the country and stressed that this will only strengthen the bilateral relationship of India and the US.

