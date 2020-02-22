Donald Trump in India: Who all are accompanying the US President to India? Details of his delegation

New Delhi based sources have said that Prime Minister Modi will not be accompanying the US leader to Taj Mahal. (Reuters photo)

In the first-ever stand-alone visit by a US leader, President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump are going to land directly in Ahmedabad for a three legs visit on Monday, February 24.

According to senior US administration officials, “The visit to India by the President will build upon the many shared values, both strategic and economic interests. And to also to build on the gains made over the last three years in the relationship by the administration over the last three years.”

President Trump’s Delegation

President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump will be accompanied by a 12-person official delegation including US ambassador to India Ambassador Ken Juster, Secretary Wilbur Ross, of Commerce Department; Secretary Dan Brouillette, of the Energy Department; Mick Mulvaney, Assistant to the President and Acting Chief of Staff National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien; Ivanka Trump, Assistant to the President and Advisor to President Jared Kushner, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President; Stephen Miller, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor for Policy; Dan Scavino, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor for Digital Strategy; Lindsay Reynolds, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to the First Lady; Robert Blair, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Telecommunication Policy and Senior Advisor to the Chief of Staff.

Stephanie Grisham, Assistant to the President and Press Secretary and Director of Communications for the President and First Lady, will be part of the delegation.

For bilateral meetings, there will be additional officials including Adam Boehler, Chief Executive Officer of the US International Development Finance Corporation; Ajit Pai, Chairman of the FCC; Lisa Curtis, Deputy Assistant to the President for South and Central Asian Affairs; Kash Patel, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism; and Mike Passey, Director for India, National Security Council.

Trump will also be delivering remarks at the Sardar Patel Stadium with Prime Minister Modi before leaving for Agra to visit the Taj Mahal.

While the US administration officials have said the the President will be accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, New Delhi based sources have said that Prime Minister Modi will not be accompanying the US leader to Taj Mahal.

Sources have said that there will be no senior dignitaries from the Indian side during the visit to Taj Mahal and there will be no official engagements there.