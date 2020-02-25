Donald Trump in India: US to seal defence deal worth $ 3billion with India, says POTUS

Published: February 25, 2020 12:39:36 PM

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that his country must become India's premier defence partner and he is looking forward to providing India with some of the best and most-feared military equipment on the planet.

Donald Trump says US to seal defence deal worth $ 3billion with India: In a move that reflects the deepening of ties between the United States of America and India,  US President Donald Trump on Monday said that his country must become India’s premier defence partner. At the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in a jam-packed Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, the President of the United States (POTUS) said that as the defence cooperation between the US and India builds, he is looking forward to providing India with some of the best and most-feared military equipment on the planet.

President Trump also said that on Tuesday the US will sign defence deals to sell military helicopter worth $3 billion to India. He stated that the United States of America must become the premier defence partner of India, which has relied on Russian equipment since the Cold War. It was earlier reported that India had cleared the purchase of 24 helicopters from Lockheed Martin worth $2.6 billion for the Indian Navy.

President Trump landed with the First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, among other senior dignitaries, at the Ahmedabad Airport at 11.37 AM on Monday. Here he was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. From here POTUS’ cavalcade traveled to Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram where the President and the First Lady tried their hands at the charkha and wrote in the visitor’s book. From here they traveled in a motorcade to the Motera Cricket Stadium where a crowd of over a lakh people cheered as PM Modi and President Trump addressed them.

President Trump began his maiden two-day visit to India on Monday. From Ahmedabad, President Trump and his entourage traveled to Agra where they visited the famous Taj Mahal and clicked pictures before the stunning Mughal mausoleum. From here they traveled to the capital for a packed Day Two of his two-day state visit.

