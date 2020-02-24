Donald Trump in India: ‘Unbelievable’ crowds at POTUS-Modi roadshow, says US President’s Assistant; check images

US President Donald Trump is on a two-day visit to India that began Monday. (Courtesy: PTI photo)

As it crossed the streets of Ahmedabad in a 22-kilometer-long roadshow, the cavalcade of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi evoked expressions of shock and awe from both sides — from the bystanders, as well as from the dignitaries present in the cavalcade.

Dan Scavino Junior, the assistant to President of the United States (POTUS) and the Director of Social Media at White House, was overawed by the sea of humanity present to welcome the two global leaders in Gujarat’s capital city. In a tweet, Scavino said that he was in a motorcade en route to the Motera Stadium and he had ‘never seen anything like this’. He signed off saying, “Unbelievable!!!! #NamasteTrump (sic).”

In motorcade en route to the stadium. I’ve never seen anything like this. Unbelievable!!!! #NamasteTrump pic.twitter.com/EwFm3hZjgc — Dan Scavino Jr.???????? (@Scavino45) February 24, 2020

Scavino shared another video of the crowds that thronged Ahmedabad’s streets, and wrote: “Wow! #NamasteTrump (sic).”

President Trump arrived at the Ahmedabad Airport at 11.37 AM on the Air Force One and was received by PM Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, among others. After the roadshow, they shared the dais at the Motera Stadium — the venue will be the world’s largest cricket stadium upon completion. The images showed that the state government and local authorities worked tirelessly to ensure a memorable experience for the dignitaries.

