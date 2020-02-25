Donald Trump in India: Dum gosht biryani, malpua with rabri at Rashtrapati Bhavan banquet dinner menu for Trump

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the Palam Air Force Station in New Delhi. (Courtesy: PTI photo)

Menu for Donald Trump’s dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan: US President Donald Trump’s love for McDonald’s burgers, steak and meatloaf is well-known, but when he comes to dine at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, he will be presented with a spread that will give him a taste of Indian food, but with a hint of American spices so it suits his palate. HT reported that for the delegation that will include the President of the United States (POTUS), the First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS), his daughter Melania Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and other senior dignitaries, the in-house chefs at the Rashtrapati Bhavan are preparing a menu that has Indian tastes with American twists. For example, the report says wild Atlantic salmon would be served as fish tikkas that would be sprinkled with Cajun spice (American equivalent of the Indian garam masala).

Quoting officials involved in the preparation of the banquet, the report said that instead of his favourite beef dishes, President Trump would be served raan ali-shaan — a dish that involves grilled goat legs that have been marinated for 12 hours. A rogan josh gravy would be served on the side. Rashtrapati Bhavan kitchen’s signature dish – Raisina Dal – will also be served.

The spread consisting of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes will be made mostly of ingredients commonly-used in American kitchens, and will not be heavy on Indian spices.

The entrees would include aloo tikki with palak papdi, amuse-bouche made from orange sprinkled with golden dust and gold leaf. Lemon coriander shorba would be the soup on menu, and dum guchi matar made of morels will be served, followed by dum gosht biryani for non-vegetarians and vegetarian deg ki biryani. For dessert, there will be malpua with rabri, vanilla ice cream with salty caramel sauce and hazelnut apple pie.

The guest list will consist of 100 people, which will include POTUS’ entourage, and 88-88 odd people from the Indian side, the HT report said. The exclusive banquet would last for approximately 90 minutes, as President Trump is scheduled to leave for the US at 10 PM.

President Ram Nath Kovind will receive President Trump outside the Durbar Hall, and they will sit in the North Drawing Room for talks before the dinner begins at the Ashoka Hall.

POTUS will likely receive a replica of the Taj Mahal and a Kashmiri carpet from President Kovind. FLOTUS, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and President’s advisors too will be receiving gifts from President Kovind, said the report.