Donald Trump hints at North Korea agreeing for denuclearization

United States President Donald Trump said that a major step has been taken towards preventing “potential nuclear catastrophe”. Donald Trump in a series of tweets, expressed his satisfaction over his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he hinted towards North Korea adopting denuclearisation.

“The World has taken a big step back from potential Nuclear catastrophe! No more rocket launches, nuclear testing or research! The hostages are back home with their families. Thank you to Chairman Kim, our day together was historic!” Trump tweeted.He summed up the recent landmark events that redefined the bilateral relation between two countries.

Some of them were North Korea releasing three former American detainees Kim Hak-song, Tony Kim and Kim Dong-Chul, and it is taking part in the much-awaited summit with the US.

In another tweet, Trump highlighted the fact that an unprecedented summit took place on Tuesday as prior to him no other sitting US leader had met any North Korean leader.

“I want to thank Chairman Kim for taking the first bold step toward a bright new future for his people. Our unprecedented meeting – the first between an American President and a leader of North Korea – proves that real change is possible!” Trump tweeted.

He also referred to the video “A Story of Opportunity” which he showed to Kim and later released in the media. The video was a montage of all such instances where the people had just one chance and they had to take a correct decision.Kim and Trump had met for a maiden bilateral summit at Singapore in which they signed an agreement for a stable and peaceful Korean regime. (ANI)