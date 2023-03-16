scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Disruptive and futuristic technologies are important: IAF

Base Repair Depot (BRD), Palam organized a seminar titled ‘Emerging Disruptive and Futuristic Technology and their Application in Military Domains’ on Thursday in New Delhi.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
Indian Air Force, Indian Air Force News, Indian Air Force seminar, defence news
The event, held under the aegis of Maintenance Command of the Indian Air Force, was inaugurated by Air Marshal Vibhas Pande AVSM VSM, AOC-in-C, Maintenance Command.

The importance of interconnection for the effective use of disruptive and futuristic technologies in military applications was among some of the issues highlighted during a day-long seminar in New Delhi.

Base Repair Depot (BRD), Palam organized a seminar titled ‘Emerging Disruptive and Futuristic Technology and their Application in Military Domains’ on Thursday in New Delhi. The event, held under the aegis of Maintenance Command of the Indian Air Force, was inaugurated by Air Marshal Vibhas Pande AVSM VSM, AOC-in-C, Maintenance Command. The seminar was attended by prominent guests from the IAF, sister services, academia/DPSUs, and civil agencies.

Also Read

Air Marshal Vibhas Pande emphasized the importance of interconnection for the effective use of disruptive and futuristic technologies in military applications. The first session, chaired by AVM PS Sarin, Assistant Chief of Air Staff Engineering (A), focused on understanding the nature of emerging technologies and their application in the Armed Forces.

Also Read
Also Read

The second session, chaired by AVM SK Jain, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (MP), aimed to bring the requirements of the Armed Forces and the capabilities of the defense manufacturing ecosystem into unison. Experts from various technological fields discussed topics such as Industry 4.0, blockchain technology, and operational decision support systems using intelligent automation. The seminar served as a unique platform for experts to explore the ways in which technology can act as a force multiplier for the Indian Armed Forces, in line with the clarion call of “Atma Nirbar Bharat.”

More Stories on
Indian Air Force

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 16-03-2023 at 19:44 IST

Stock Market