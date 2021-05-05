  • MORE MARKET STATS

Detained separatist leader Ashraf Sehrai dies in Jammu hospital

May 5, 2021 2:56 PM

Separatist leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, who was arrested under the Public Safety Act in July last year, died at a hospital here on Wednesday, officials said.

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, Public Safety Act, separatist leader Ashraf Sehrai dies, onfidant of hardline Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, covid symptomsMohammad Ashraf Sehrai (L) with Syed Shah Geelani (R) (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Sehrai, 77, a close confidant of hardline Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, was shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital from the district jail in Udhampur after his health deteriorated on Tuesday evening, the officials said.

Sehrai, who replaced Geelani as chairperson of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, had tested negative for COVID-19 in a rapid antigen test. His RTPCR report is still awaited, they said.

He had COVID-19 symptoms and his oxygen levels had fallen, the officials added.

