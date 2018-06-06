Despite commander level meeting, BSF not to lower guard on border with Pakistan, says official

According to some reports, the people of a border hamlet in Pargwal saw red light emitting object flying close to the border last night. (PTI)

The BSF has decided to not lower and continue to maintain a high level of vigil along the International Border (IB) in the Jammu frontier despite a recent sector commander level meeting, held to ease tensions, a senior official said today. Over 30,000 people, who fled border hamlets along the IB in Akhnoor sector due to heavy shelling by Pakistan on June 3 resulting in death of two BSF jawans and injuries to 16 others, have returned to their homes after a meeting between Pak rangers and BSF on June 4. However, the border guarding force continues to be alert. “We have not lowered our guard along the border (after the sector commander level meeting). We are on alert”, IG, BSF (Jammu Frontier) Ram Awtar told PTI.

He the border with Pakistan was silent as there were no ceasefire violations for the last couple of days. People have returned back to their homes after the sector commander level meeting between BSF and Pak rangers on June 4, the official said. “People will slowly get the confidence to resume farming activity,” he said.

Asked about the reports of use of flying objects by Pakistan along the IB in Akhnoor sector, the IG said these things keep happening and there was nothing to worry. According to some reports, the people of a border hamlet in Pargwal saw red light emitting object flying close to the border last night.

Earlier, on Monday, the border-guarding forces of India and Pakistan decided to ensure peace by “holding fire” along the IB in Jammu and Kashmir, a day after two BSF jawans were killed amidst a spate of ceasefire violations by Pakistan. A sector commander-level meeting of the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers was held at the Octroi post in R S Pura sector after the two sides mutually decided to talk.

According to official data, there were 1,252 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir since January to May 31 this year. Last month, thousands of people residing along the IB in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts had to flee their houses following intense shelling from the Pakistani side. On May 29, the DGMOs of India and Pakistan agreed to “fully implement” the ceasefire pact of 2003 in “letter and spirit” to stop border skirmishes in Jammu and Kashmir.