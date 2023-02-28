Denmark proposes a framework between India and Europe to increase trade, says Foreign Minister Rasmussen

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen on Tuesday said that Denmark was “advocating a framework” to increase trade between India and Europe.

During an interaction with the media after the beginning of the two-day CII-India Europe Sustainability Conclave, the Danish minister said, “Denmark is a small country but I am proud to say that we are a prosperous country and that we have gained all our prosperity trading with other nations.” Denmark has traded with India for the last 400 years, he said.

“We now due to the geopolitical situation due to the pandemic, the rise of China, the war in Ukraine where globalisation could be pushed backwards, which is not in our best common interest,” the foreign minister said.

Denmark and India have also committed to a green strategic partnership to promote green energy and sustainability.

According to a statement from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the two-day conclave that began today is one of the largest congregations of senior ministers, policymakers and business leaders from European countries and India, cutting across sectors.

Also Read Danish companies are planning to double their investment in green energy and technology in India, says envoy Freddy Svane

The Conclave focuses on the strategic role of the India-Europe partnership in changing the geo-political scenario, strengthening bilateral engagements and discussions on emerging economic opportunities.

India and the EU have recently announced three Working Groups within the India-EU TTC for strategic cooperation in Trade, cooperation in Green Transition and cooperation in Digital Partnership.

The EU is one of India’s largest trade partners. The bilateral trade was in excess of US$ 115 billion in 2021-22, which is the highest ever.

Besides bilateral and regional discussions, the conclave presents opportunities in different sectors such as – healthcare, IT and IT-enabled services, maritime and logistics, defence, smart manufacturing, agriculture and food processing, education, power and energy, infrastructure and more.

Earlier today, in the inaugural session of the conclave, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India’s relations with Europe are stronger and deeper than ever before.

“India is today one of the leading countries in climate change mitigation commitments and environmental protection. Our Low-Carbon Development Strategy lays out the path to a carbon-neutral economy while taking into account specific development goals. We have the third biggest installed renewable energy capacity in the world. Without stressing about our ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions to the UNFCCC, let me say that we will reach our goals even earlier,” Jaishankar remarked.

“Looking ahead, India’s ambitious Green Hydrogen policy incentivizes an indigenous ecosystem for local needs and exports. In this, we have already seen collaborations between many major European firms and Indian companies,” Jaishankar highlighted the importance of green ties.

Jaishankar also referred to the remarks from foreign minister Rasmussen on the green transition, saying, “Electric vehicles, as Minister Rasmussen noted, will be the next big thing for a green transition of India’s urban landscape. Green transition is also the core of our sustainability goals and it is enshrined in our agenda for the G20 presidency, and in fact, Prime Minister Modi’s LiFE Initiative adds the dimension of individual responsibility and ownership of our environment, in synergy with India’s declared climate and environmental goals.”