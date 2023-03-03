Delhi HC rejects PIL against the appointment of DG of Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies

The Delhi High Court rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the appointment of Sujan R Chinoy as the Director General of Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA).

A career diplomat of the Indian Foreign Service from 1981-2018, he was India’s ambassador to Japan and the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and earlier, the ambassador to Mexico and High Commissioner to Belize.

The court noted that MP-IDSA is an autonomous body, established with the aim and object to conduct research and to take relevant policy decisions and studies in relation to the defence and security of the nation.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said since the plea relates to a service matter in which a PIL is not maintainable, no case for interference is made out.

“In the considered opinion of this court, as the present PIL is in relation to a service matter, no case is made out for interference in the matter. Admission is declined,” ordered the bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad.

Sujan R Chinoy was appointed as its Director General in January 2019.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the plea and said a PIL is not maintainable in-service matters and the appointment in question was made as per due procedure by the appointments committee of the cabinet.

“This appointment is made by a committee consisting of cabinet secretary, defence secretary and two persons of eminence. The petitioner has no connection. He is a stranger,” the senior law officer said.

Petitioner Subhash Chandran KR, a lawyer, contended the issue raised by him was in public interest as it concerns a prominent post in defence for which no advertisement was published.

The bench observed there is no advertisement for a “lot of high offices”, adding, “We are dismissing it. PIL is not maintainable”.

The petitioner alleged the institute did not follow the norms required for a public appointment which was “an act of lawlessness cutting at the very root of the strict mandate of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution”.

The petitioner said the guiding principle for the appointment of chief executives in autonomous organisations clearly stipulates that it has to be carried out by a search-cum-selection committee which should mandatorily include at least one outside expert of eminence from the field.

It is also mandated that the committee should include the chief executive of the autonomous institution unless the selection is for the chief executive himself and none of these criteria was met in the appointment of Chinoy, the petition said.