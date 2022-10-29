Delhi Declaration on using emerging tech for terror threats adopted

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Counter Terror Committee at the end of the two day meeting in New Delhi adopted the Delhi Declaration on countering the use of new & emerging technologies for terrorist purposes.

This Declaration exemplifies the commitment of the international community in fight against the scourge of terrorism and also the emerging threat of the use of new technologies by the terrorist groups.

The day two of the meeting was held on Saturday with representatives from UNSC member-states and other stakeholders highlighting the importance of dealing with the use of emerging technologies by terrorist groups and other criminal groups.

Keeping the focus on technological innovations, especially where terrorism is concerned, India’s external affairs minister had earlier in the day highlighted that while the breakthroughs of the past two decades are “transformative”, there is a “flip side”.

The member states accepted that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. The member states remained determined to fight this on a global level and to contribute further to enhancing effectiveness.

Also Read: Naval Commanders to meet next week, talks on region’s geo-strategic situation

And agreed that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, ethinic group civilization or ethnic group.

The members also noted with concern the increased use of the social media platforms and internet and other information and communication technologies for terrorists activities.

While noting with concern the misuse of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) they also recognized that innovations in financial technologies present a risk too.

The Declaration urged all members’ states in line with their obligations under international laws to ensure zero tolerance towards terrorism.

India at the CTC meeting

Earlier in the day, in an address at the meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee in New Delhi, external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar described terrorism as “one of the gravest threats” to humanity.

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, the minister said that the counter-terror regime of the UN has been effective to put countries on notice that turned terrorism into a state-funded enterprise. In his address he highlighted the threat of terrorism growing and also expanding especially in Africa and Asia. This according to him has been highlighted by successive reports of the 1267 Sanctions Committee Monitoring Reports.

In the past two decades the UNSC to combat the menace of terrorism, has evolved an important architecture, which has been built primarily around the counter-terrorism sanctions regime, the minister stated in his remarks.

He also spoke extensively on the use of new technologies by terror groups, stating that both social media platforms as well as the internet have become potent instruments in the “toolkit of terrorists and militant groups.”

According to him another add- on to the existing challenges for governments around the world is the use of unmanned aerial systems by not only the terrorists groups but also the organised criminal networks.

This year, the minister announced that India will contribute US$ 500,000 to the United Nations Trust Fund for Counter Terrorism. This fund will aid capacity-building support to member states in the fight against terrorism.

On the first day Jaishankar in his address in Mumbai had expressed his anger over terrorism and he took a dig at both Pakistan and China. He had said that terrorism is a serious threat to humanity, and international peace and security.