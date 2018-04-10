DefExpo to boost India’s defence manufacturing capabilities

The focus of the Defexpo 2018 is to mark India as a hub of defence production and as an emerging pioneer in defence exports. The exposition will also mark the initiation of the “Make-II” procedure.

The four-day DefExpo, which will project India’s defence manufacturing capabilities, is all set to kick off near here tomorrow.

The biennial event will be held at Thiruvudanthai in the neighbouring Kancheepuram district, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to formally inaugurate the expo on April 12.

DefExpo 2018 will help brand India as an exporter of defence systems and components.

While showcasing strengths of India’s substantial public sector, it will also uncover the country’s growing private industry and spreading MSME base for components and sub-systems, the organisers said.

Indigenously developed military helicopters, aircraft, missiles and rockets, capabilities to manufacture submarines, frigates and corvettes would be showcased at the event.

More than 50 countries have confirmed their participation in the expo and around 700 exhibitors have confirmed their participation, making it the highest ever registered one.

Indian participation includes private and public giants like Tata, L&T, Kalyani, Bharat Forge, Mahindra, DRDO, HAL, Ordnance Factories, and many others.

Major international companies that will participate include Lockheed Martin, Boeing (USA), Saab (Sweden), Airbus, Rafael (France), Rosonboron Exports, United Shipbuilding (Russia), BAE Systems (UK), Sibat (Israel), Wartsila (Finland), Rhode and Schwarz (Germany).

Described as the “largest” to be conducted so far, the 10th edition of DefExpo was being organised over 2.90 lakh square feet at Thiruvidanthai, located on the scenic East Coast Road (ECR).

Live demonstration of large platforms, flying display by HAL and IAF and various business sessions have been scheduled.

Further, Indian Navy ships will be available for onboard viewing on Chennai harbour on April 13 and 15, according to officials.