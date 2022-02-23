DefExpo 2022: PHASA-35 UAS, Naval guns and M777 ULH to be displayed by BAE Systems

This system is making its debut in India and the DefExpo and is the next-gen technological system. It is designed to provide stable platform for persistent and stable platform for monitoring, communications, surveillance, and security applications.

Next month at the 12th edition of DefExpo, global defence, aerospace and security company, BAE Systems, will highlight its partnerships with the local industry here and its efforts to support India’s focus on indigenous defence production. This is in line with the Defence and International Security Partnership (DISP), between India and the UK. Both countries have agreed to introduce Government to Government approach for the co-creation of technology, Make in India and create in India.

During the expo, the company will display its products and services which are expected to provide competitive edge to its customer and help in the strengthening national security in the country.

What will be on display?

PHASA-35: For the first time the company will displayPHASA-35. This is an ultra-light weight, solar-electric High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) platform. This system is making its debut in India and the DefExpo and is the next-gen technological system. It is designed to provide stable platform for persistent and stable platform for monitoring, communications, surveillance, and security applications.

M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer (ULH) gun system: The Indian Army has deployed along the 1300-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern sector along with other artillery guns. Till date, according to the company, the BAE Systems has produced and delivered more than 100 guns to the Indian Army.

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that as per the contract between the Indian and US governments and as part of `Make in India’ 120 the 155 mm ULH systems Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd. (MDSL), is assembling, testing and integrating these at a facility in India.

APKWS laser-guided rocket: A highly cost-effective solution, turns a standard unguided 2.75-inch (70 millimetre) rocket into a precision laser-guided munitions, and helps in giving the war fighters a surgical strike capability.

LiteHUD Head-Up Display: This offers space and weight advantages when paired with the latest digital display technology, highly reliable electronics and revolutionary waveguide optics.

Maritime capabilities

40 Mk 4 Air Defence Gun and 57 Mk3 Naval Gun System, these provide high survivability and tactical freedom at all levels of conflict. These are equipped with flexible and weapon systems that help in a lightning-quick response.

Land Systems

Models of Combat Vehicle 90 and BvS10 Beowulf, according to the company will be displayed. These have been designed to provide protection in any terrain or tactical environment, strategic mobility, and high survivability.

Terming India as a key strategic market, Ravi Nirgudkar, BAE Systems’ Managing Director India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, says: “As a founding partner of defence manufacturing in India, the company is committed to supporting India in its modernisation journey.”Adding, “Our presence at the Show will reflect our commitment to India and demonstrate our intent to secure India’s national security with battle-proven defence capabilities.”