DefExpo-2022: Naval Group comes with new submarine technology and innovative solutions

At the 12th edition of DEFEXPO, the land, naval & homeland security systems exhibition in Gandhinagar starting late next week, Naval Group of France will have the latest technologies on display as well as submarines and weapons and also innovative solutions.

The company will also highlight its commitment towards India’s Make in India initiative and its efforts in building industrial partnerships with the Indian Navy, shipyards and the industry.

The French company has a long industrial and strategic partnership with India and over the years has shown its commitment through engineering design, training, combat system integration, maintenance requirements, transfer of technology, and assistance for construction and tests.

The Naval Group created its India subsidiary in 2008 Naval Group India which is also responsible for identifying and qualifying local industrial partners for not only the ongoing but also future projects which are in line with the “Make in India” initiative.

The aim of the group is to foster the historical Indo-French collaboration and to also support India’s efforts to gain regional superiority and advanced maritime capability in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

According to Alain Guillou, Senior Executive Vice President of Development, “The Naval Group India has paved the way for many successful milestones synced with the ‘Make in India’ policy of the Indian Government.”

The company is working closely with the Indian Navy and the industry towards the future evolution of platforms. “And, to propose the best in class future submarine with advanced propulsions, weapons (F21 torpedo) and latest technologies for the future use of the Indian Navy.”

F21 Heavyweight Torpedo:

It is the first heavyweight torpedo and it has the capability to perform complex missions autonomously as it has far superior characteristics compared to any other heavyweight torpedo currently in service. This torpedo is equipped with a very high level of computing power, which gives it exceptional real-time processing capabilities, increased autonomy and an advanced mission system. It has long endurance.

As a manufacturer, the Naval Group is an integrator as well as developer of advanced combat management systems of these torpedoes. It also undertakes the task of seamlessly integrating this torpedo on-board the Scorpene submarines which are part of the Indian Navy’s submarine fleet.

SMX 31E:

This is the company’s newest submarine concept, and in this, it integrates the latest digital technologies which are for reinforced operational efficiency and significant versatility of use. It is also stealthier owing to innovative scaling biomimetic covering. This platform with a new propulsion concept, according to the company note benefits from an unmatched electrical energy storage capacity and a new propulsion concept. Endurance is another asset of the submarine concept and because of its high energy capacities, and efficient energy management system, it allows the crew to be submerged for months.

This submarine can monitor areas 10 times larger, and it will use advanced artificial intelligence technology, offering maximal connectivity to interact with the rest of the fleet in a distributed underwater network. This new digital design will help the crew to collect and process data efficiently with remote sensors which will allow them to master underwater tactical situations.

Barracuda family submarines

This is the new generation of French fast attack (SSN) submarines fitted with cutting-edge capabilities dedicated to deal with an ever-growing array of challenges. This new SSN submarine is capable of fulfilling the entire scope of missions including intelligence gathering, special operations, deep strike, anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare.

Mistral Landing Helicopter Dock Ship (LHD)

Versatile and high-performance, Mistral-class amphibious helicopter carriers have proven their effectiveness in a wide range of joint force projection and support operations. The main mission is amphibious landing operations and to provide command and force projection capability.

Naval Xplore:

The French company has created a giant interactive digital environment to present its customer-specific offers in immersive settings to the navies which will be visiting the DefExpo.