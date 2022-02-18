DefExpo 2022 extended by a day; New mobile app launched today

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, this app is user -friendly interface for all matters related to the DefExpo-2022 which is again going to be in hybrid mode.

Ahead of the DefExpo-2022, on Friday defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched an interactive mobile app, which will help and support the exhibitors, attendees and the media.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, this app is user -friendly interface for all matters related to the DefExpo-2022 which is again going to be in hybrid mode. The event is taking place in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and has been extended by a day by the defence minister as the show has generated a lot of interest. Earlier the show was from March 10-13 and now it will conclude on March 14, 2022.

The theme of the 12th edition of the DefExpo is “India-The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub”. A number of MoUs are expected to be signed under a “Bandhan ceremony”.

The decision to extend the event which has been christened, ‘Path to Pride’, was made when Minister Rajnath Singh was reviewing the preparations being made for the show. He was briefed about virtual attendees who could participate in seminars; Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings; product details; interact with the exhibitors & representatives and supporting videos.

What will be there?

The inaugural function will take place at Mahatma Mandir on March 10 and this venue will be hosting several seminars related to Defence Manufacturing etc.

For the first time, the event is expected to showcase, country’s resolve to be first among firsts.

The indigenous technological and logistic strength of the defence industry will be at the forefront and this will help the industry, MSMEs, and startups and will be a platform for them to establish partnerships with the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Keeping in mind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, and focus on indigenous defence manufacturing sector, this year a wider participation.

There will be a India Pavilion and Gujarat Pavilion: and companies from the defence sector like: Ashok Leyland Ltd, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd, Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd Avadi, Adani Defence System and Technologies Ltd Kalyani Group, Chennai, Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd., Cochin Shipyard, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, will be present and displaying their products there.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), BrahMos Aerospace, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force will also be present there.

Three venue format

There will be exhibition at the Helipad Exhibition Center (HEC);

Events and Seminars at the Mahatma Mandir Convention

Exhibition Center (MCEC) and live demonstration for the general public at Sabarmati Riverfront.

Strict COVID protocols will be in place including: masking up, non-contact interactions, respiratory hygiene and more.

More about the mobile app

This app will be available on the Android/iOS platforms.

This can help get all information related to the exhibitors, venue maps, speakers, driving directions, notifications for visitors and exhibitors. Also available on this app will be various publications.

There is an added feature which will help in sharing feedback, including delegate hospitality management and cleanliness issues.

The minister reviewed the preparations virtually for the 12th edition of the Expo which is considered to be Asia’s largest exhibition on land, naval and homeland security systems.

Who is attending?

According to the MoD official statement, till date 930 exhibitors have registered and the numbers are expected to go up to 1000 by the time the show starts. Participants from 70 countries are expected to be present.

Also, Foreign Defence Ministers of various countries have confirmed their presence and more are awaited.

According to reports, the US companies like Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and they have already marked their space at the helipad grounds. Russian companies, Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Airbus too have spots at the same location.

Hybrid Exhibition

There will be hybrid exhibitions — stands in both physical and virtual format and this would enable greater engagement as all the exhibitors will be in a position to cater to virtual and physical attendees.

India-Africa Conclave

As reported by Financial Express Online in 2021, this year again India-Africa Defence Ministers Conclave will take place. This will be the second edition of the conclave. The first one was held in Lucknow during the 11th edition of DefExpo.

This year, the broad theme is going to be ‘India – Africa: Adopting Strategy for Synergizing and Strengthening Defence and Security Cooperation’.

Also Read: https://www.financialexpress.com/defence/india-africa-defence-dialogue-to-be-held-biennially-at-defexpo/2329455/

The focus of the conclave will be on strengthening defence cooperation between India and the African continent as well as defence exports. Both sides will also discuss at bilateral and multilateral level the possibility of joint ventures, security solutions, spare parts, maintenance, and maritime security.

Who all were present during the preview?

Minister of State Ajay Bhatt, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen Manoj Pande, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar. Also present were Financial Advisor (Defence Services) Sanjiv Mittal and other senior military and civil officers of the ministry.