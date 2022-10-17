DefExpo 2022: Biggest-ever expo just for Indian companies in Gujarat

Gujarat is set for the largest ever five-day defence expo which will showcase `Make in India, Make for the World’ prowess of the Indian defence industry.

What to expect during the five-day event?

On Wednesday (Oct 19, 2022) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the inaugural ceremony.

Over the next few days several new products will be launched, around 451 MoUs and ToT agreements will be signed.

“The second edition of the India-Africa Defence Dialogue & Indian Ocean Region (IOR) plus conclave will take place. This conclave is aimed at promoting peace and security. And also to establish new industrial and defence partnerships,” said the defence minister Rajnath Singh at the curtain raiser press conference on late Monday evening.

The focus is going to be on capacity building, piracy, drug trafficking, cooperation in IOR and more.

In response to a media query, the minister said that this is the first time the Invest for Defence event is taking place during the DefExpo. This platform is meant to attract the industrialists to contribute towards the government’s efforts towards development of the defence industrial ecosystem.

The visitors will get to witness the biggest ever drone show, ship visits at Porbandar and other major events.

Read More: DefExpo2022: To showcase the might of the domestic defence industry

Event is in Gandhinagar

Between Oct 18-22, 2022, the event will be hosted in the capital of Gujarat. This is the 12th edition of the EdExpo and is based on the theme of `Path to Pride’.

Image Courtesy: Ministry Of Defence

In his opening statement, defence minister Rajnath Singh said that the expo has been organised to forge partnerships, support and showcase the Indian aerospace and defence manufacturing sectors.

This edition of the DefExpo is just for the Indian Companies, in a tribute to `Atmanirbhar Bharat’. In response to a media query the minister stated that the country which is gradually becoming the pioneers in design, development and manufacturing at the international level, India has moved from being an importer to exporter.

India-Africa Defence Dialogue

There will be 13 African Defence ministers who have reached India to take part in the India-Africa Dialogue that is scheduled to take place on Oct 18, 2022 in Gandhinagar. This dialogue will be addressed by defence minister, Rajnath Singh.

The focus is going to be on increasing dialogue with the African nations, as India is pitching itself as the potential exporter for African countries.

Read More: Indo-Africa: The rising relation

Which 13 countries are here?

These countries are being represented by their defence ministers — Madagascar, Botswana, Gambia, Ghana, Cabo Verde, São Tomé and Príncipe and South Africa, Angola, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Central African Republic, Mauritania.

In all 45 African countries are going to be present at the meet, there will be seven countries represented at deputy ministerial level and the balance countries will be represented by top officials.

According to the minister both IADD and IOR+ Conclave are two major events which will help in promoting peace, security and prosperity in the region.

Image Courtesy: Ministry Of Defence

DefExpo for Indian companies

For the first time the seven new companies which were carved out of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board will be present at the expo.

The minister announced that 75 foreign countries will be present at the DefExpo.