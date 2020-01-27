DefExpo 2020: Over 1,000 companies including global majors register for mega defence event in Lucknow

At the UP Pavilion will be displaying its industrial strength, in an effort to attract investors and has planned several cultural programmes which will showcase the cultural heritage of the state. (Image: defexpo.gov.in/ File)

For the first time the more than 1000 national and international defence companies have registered for the forthcoming DefExpo 2020 taking place in Lucknow next month.

For DefExpo taking place between Feb 5-9 the space booked by the exhibitors has gone up by 60 per cent to over 42,800 square metres, compared to around 26,774 during the last edition.

So far defence ministers and service chiefs of 35 countries have confirmed their participation for the DefExpo and a number of Memoranda of Undertaking (MoUs) are expected to be inked which will help in forging of new business collaborations. Also, there is expected participation from over 70 countries.

At the DefExpo the aim is to bring the leading technologies in the defence sector under one roof and provide opportunities for the government, private manufactures and startups. Also, the sub-theme of the exhibition is ‘Digital Transformation of Defence’ aligns with the concept of the future battlefield.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) the focus will be on manufacturing for the aerospace and defence sector through the application of newer technologies.

Besides the products and technologies being exhibited, there will be live demonstrations by the Services, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and industry showcasing the land, naval, air and internal security systems.

There will be ‘India Pavilion’ exclusively showcasing the jointness between the public and private sector, including small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)/Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and innovation eco-system.

Business seminars have been organised by various bodies including international and Indian Industry chambers, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), SYNERGIA, Directorate of Standardisation (DOS)/Department of Defence Production (DDP), US-India Business Council (USIBC), US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

For the first time the DefExpo app was released by the defence minister Rajnath Singh which is available on Apple App Store and Android Play Store. According to MoD the main features of the app are to ‘inform, engage and feedback’.