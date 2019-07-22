DefExpo 2020 moves to Uttar Pradesh; together with proposed Defence Corridor, expected to boost UP’s economy

The main focus of the DefExpo-2020 will be ‘India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub’ and on ‘Digital Transformation of Defence’. (Image: Website)

The 11th biennial edition of DefExpo India- 2020 is scheduled to be held for the first time in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh from Feb 5-8, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The shifting of the venue is in line with the government’s efforts to showcase different states through these international events. This will be the third time the expo will be outside the capital city. The first time the DefExpo was taken outside was during the tenure of the then defence minister Manohar Parrikar, followed by Chennai when Nirmala Sitharaman was the defence minister.

The main focus of the DefExpo-2020 will be ‘India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub’ and on ‘Digital Transformation of Defence’. While these shows are conducted at an international level, they help in facilitating Business-to-Business (B2B) interaction with top foreign industry captains and also in Government-to-Government (G2G) meetings. Several MoUs are also inked in such events.

The DefExpo will highlight the emergence of UP as an attractive destination for investment in the defence sector and act as a platform for alliances and joint ventures in the defence industry. And it will also help in promoting one of the two Defence Industrial Corridors (DICs) that is coming up in the state, which is expected to open up major opportunities for the defence Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), including top foreign and local industry.

There is already a huge presence of several Aerospace and Defence (A&D) companies including four units of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd at Lucknow, Kanpur, Korwa and Naini (Prayagraj), nine ordnance factory units, including Kanpur, Korwa, Shahjahanpur, Firozabad and one unit of Bharat Electronics Limited at Ghaziabad. These companies already have an eco-system of vendors and suppliers across the country.

Highly placed sources have said the UP state government is expected to announce major initiatives to attract companies to participate in the world-class manufacturing hub which will come up soon. The incentives will encourage the industries to not only survive in the state but will also help in creating thousands of jobs.

According to the MoD, the expo will also provide an opportunity to the major foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to collaborate with the Indian defence industry and promote Make in India.

With DefExpo and the DIC coming up in UP will help in boosting its image as a potential as a hub for A&D manufacturing and industry, and could help towards an unprecedented level of economic development of one of the biggest states on the country.