DefExpo-2020: Lucknow gets ready to host biennial defence show

The expo will showcase the government’s intent to achieve a turnover of $ 26 billion in defence and aerospace goods and services by 2025.

Both domestic and global defence companies have started registering with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the 11th biennial edition of DefExpo India-2020. As of date around 320 local and global exhibitors from countries including the US, Russia, France, the UK and Israel. The expo will showcase the government’s intent to achieve a turnover of $ 26 billion in defence and aerospace goods and services by 2025.

It will also highlight the emergence of the northern state as an attractive destination for investment in the defence sector and will be a platform for alliances and joint ventures in the defence industry.

Several Indian companies including Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Bharat Electronics Limited, Vital Aviation Ltd, Oshocorp Global, Shriprop Aerospace, IoTechWorld Aviation, PNC Infratech, Narendra Explosives Ltd have registered themselves for the DefExpo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the DefExpo which will take place for the first time in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh starting February 4 – 8. One of the key incentives the UP government has on offer under the “UP Defence & Aerospace Policy (2018)’’ is the land subsidy; subsidy for setting up R&D Testing Centres, Technology Transfer, effluent treatment plant etc at the DPSUs/OFBs; and reimbursement in for patent filing application.

“Such incentives are expected to create not only create employment opportunities but also encourage the defence and aerospace companies to invest in the state,” said a top official.

According to officials the expo besides promoting India’s export potential will also offer an excellent opportunity for the Indian public and private sector companies to showcase their capabilities to the international buyers.

The main theme of the expo according to the Ministry of Defence is ‘India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub’ and focus will be on ‘Digital Transformation of Defence’.

The existing and upcoming expressways like Poorvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Lucknow- Agra Expressway etc.; state highways; national and international airports; NW 1 waterways connecting Allahabad, Varanasi and Haldia seaport etc., is expected to form the air, water road and rail connectivity network. This network will help in seamless movement of transport and making it easy for the goods to move faster internally and to export overseas.

There exists a very strong industrial infrastructure in the defence sector. As reported earlier, there are units of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd at various locations including Lucknow, Kanpur, Amethi and Naini, there are around nine ordnance factory units which are in Kanpur, Korwa, Shahjahanpur, Firozabad and Bharat Electronics Limited which is at Ghaziabad.

In a recent Ambassadors’ Round Table on DefExpo 2020, defence minister Rajnath Singh encouraged them to explore the strength and capabilities of India’s defence industry for meeting operational goals.

Due to the reforms undertaken by the government, the defence production in public and private sectors has touched a record volume of Rs 80,502 crore in 2018-19. The defence minister has set a target of Rs 90,000 crore for 2019-20.