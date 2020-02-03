DefExpo 2020: Jindal Defence to manufacture small arms in India, says Abhyuday Jindal

Promoter, Jindal Defence, Mr Abhyuday Jindal (second from right)

Jindal Defence, part of O P Jindal Group, last week entered into the world of manufacturing small arms in India. It has entered into a joint venture with Taurus Armas S.A., of Brazil for manufacturing an array of small arms. With equity participation from both, Jindal Defence and Taurus Armas S.A, in the equity ratio of 51:49, manufacturing of small arms will be based on the Transfer of Technology from Taurus.

The move according to the company is in sync with the government’s vision of greater private sector participation in defence hardware manufacturing. The Jindal Defence is engaged in the business of manufacturing products for defence and other strategic sectors.

Promoter, Jindal Defence, Abhyuday Jindal, talks to Huma Siddiqui ahead of the DefExpo-2020. Following are excerpts:

What are the plans of the company in defence sector?

Jindal Defence has successfully supplied various special steel for several major Indian missile programs, satellite launch vehicles [like Gaganyaan], nuclear submarines, launchers, etc. The Company has plans for forward integration by manufacturing sub-systems with advanced materials like glass/carbon fibre composites. The Company has developed advanced ballistic and blast protection materials and is working with the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Home Affairs, to provide them with advanced protective and light-weight armour solutions like BP Morchas, and other personal protective equipment.

Besides small arms what else are you planning to manufacture in India?

Jindal Defence is working with few foreign partners to indigenously manufacture upgraded versions of tank gun barrels in India. The Company is also developing light-weight armoured kits with advanced protection through 100% in-house integrated manufacturing facilities. In line with our objective to provide complete armour solutions to our armed forces, we are also working with various Indian and overseas partners to develop best-in-class bulletproof jackets and bulletproof shields.

Which other global players, you are tapping for joint ventures? Why did you choose Brazilian company?

The Company is working with several global players in various segments like small arms, land systems, artillery guns, armoured vehicles, etc. We partnered with Taurus for manufacturing small arms in India since they are one of the largest firearms manufacturers in the world with a sound experience of nearly 80 years. Taurus’ wide range of products is exported to over 85 countries which attend to the needs of military, law enforcement, and commercial markets.

Are you participating in DefExpo? What are you planning to display?

Yes, Jindal Defence will be a part of the upcoming DEFEXPO jointly with Taurus. The Company will be showcasing various innovative products, viz. advanced armoured plates, light-weight FRP army bunkers, and armoured vehicles, various special steel products used in submarine rocket launchers and mine trawls, bulletproof morchas, various small arms, among others.

What is the latest news about your company?

The Company has established an exclusive manufacturing unit at Gurugram, Haryana. This unit is equipped to manufacture glass/carbon fibre composite parts for automotive, railways, metro, defence, aerospace, etc. Our plan is to shape this manufacturing facility into an ultra-modern unit in order to meet the emerging application-specific requirements of our armed forces.