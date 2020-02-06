DefExpo 2020: India seeks to strengthen military ties with UAE, UK, Maldives, Kyrgyzstan and Oman, says Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said that the country would benefit from the defence industrial ecosystem being setup and developed using cluster development.

On the first day of the DefExpo, defence minister Rajnath Singh had several meetings with the visiting defence ministers of four countries today and discussed various issues related to defence cooperation, and on opportunities to further deepening engagements.

Singh met with Mohammed Al Bowardi, MoS for Defence Affairs of the UAE, the UK Minister for Defence procurement James Heappey, Uza Mariya Ahmed Didi, Defence Minister for Maldives and Colonel Erlis Terdikbayev, the Defence Minister Kyrgyzstan and Saud Harib Al Busaidi, Minister for Defence Affairs, Sultanate of Oman.

During his bilateral talks with each of his counterpart, there was unanimity on further exploring and strengthening bilateral relations especially in the defence domain to expedite Joint projects.

Later, speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the expo, Singh said that the country would benefit from the defence industrial ecosystem being setup and developed using cluster development.

“In order to make India a defence manufacturing hub, the key was cooperation among various countries and the global defence manufacturing companies,” he said. Adding, “The companies from around the world were bringing together their individual competencies in order to collaborate and share know-how with Indian companies to create a win-win situation.”

“With its huge market base, recent technological advancements, software know-how and a fast-developing defence industry, India was fully suited to act as a facilitator and collaborator in this field,” the minister said.

To create cost effective and efficient advanced solutions, several technology leaders, manufacturing hubs, and software companies were entering into MoUs.

Also, to tap the potential in defence production in the country, several policy initiatives have been taken, including the raising of the FDI cap to 49 per cent through the direct route, and above that up to 100 per cent through the government route. The procedures for industrial licensing, defence procurement and defence acquisition have been simplified and single window clearance system has been introduced.

DefExpo-2020, a flagship biennial event of the Ministry of Defence, and promises to bring new technologies, technological solutions, where Defence manufacturing companies from India and abroad showcase their products and services in Defence arena, on a single platform.