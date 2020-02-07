DefExpo 2020: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh bats for UP as a defence manufacturing hub

For this a collaboration cell was already set up in the state to facilitate the process, also Research and Development centre would be set up in the state that would act as a catalyst with respect to defence development. (Twitter image)

At the ceremony tilted “Bandhan” more than 200 partnerships including inking of MoUs, Transfer of Technology (ToTs) and product launches were concluded on the third day of the DefExpo. Aimed at forging and renewing partnerships for innovative collaboration, and transformation of the Defence manufacturing in the country was signed in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath.

Describing the inking of the MoUs as a step in the direction to achieve $5 billion defence exports target in next 5 years, Singh expressed hope that the state would become a Defence Manufacturing hub.

There were many first at the Expo according to Dr Ajay Kumar, Defence Secretary – including for the signing of the largest number of MoUs, 13 product launches, 124 MoUs between DPSUs, private and global defence manufacturing companies.

Said Sateesh Reddy, Secretary, Chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), “Both DRDO and the state government signed a Technological partnership agreement. Under this skill training will be imparted, hand-holding and providing guidance in all aspects related to technology.

For this a collaboration cell was already set up in the state to facilitate the process, also Research and Development centre would be set up in the state that would act as a catalyst with respect to defence development.

Around 23 MoUs signed today were by the state government of UP envisaging Rs 50,000 crores investment in the defence corridor setup and is expected to generate more than three lakh job opportunities

The chief minister also announced that state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will be supplying Dornier 19-seater civilian aircraft to UP.

Big News

Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) certificate of Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) was issued to HAL. The LUH is designed and developed to replace Cheetah & Chetak helicopters, currently being operated by Indian Armed forces.

This is a new generation helicopter, weighing 3-Ton and has the state of the art technology features, and will meet the emerging needs in this class of helicopters in the future.

Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) launched “Sharang” the 155mm artillery gun with 36 km range and also launched JVPC Alpha gun with 100 mt range, Light Machine Gun of 800 mt range and UBGL – Under barrel Grenade launcher.

BDL launched Amogha-3 the anti-Tank Guided Missile, which is a man-portable fire and forget missile. Also Varunastra – the anti-submarine torpedo, manufactured under the technological guidance of DRDO was launched.