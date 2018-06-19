Defence sector more prone to cyber threats, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said the defence sector is more prone to cyber threats and there is a need to safeguard the country’s cyberspace from possible attacks.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said the defence sector is more prone to cyber threats and there is a need to safeguard the country’s cyberspace from possible attacks. Sitharaman touched upon the need to create a workforce in all establishments in accordance with the nation’s vision to become a dominant force in cyberspace. “The defence minister stressed upon the fact that the defence sector is more prone to cyber threats and hence it becomes important to safeguard our cyberspace with anticipation of possible attacks,” according to a defence ministry statement.

She was speaking after the inauguration of a workshop on Cyber Security Framework for Department of Defence organised by the department of defence production under the ministry. Addressing the workshop earlier today, Secretary (Defence Production) Ajay Kumar said all defence PSUs and ordnance factories are increasingly relying on information technology, and any compromise in information and cyber security in defence production can have far-reaching consequences on the effectiveness of the defence forces and national security. Kumar also emphasised the need to establish a strong, robust and resilient cyber-security infrastructure on priority basis.