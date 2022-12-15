Defence Secretary urges user-friendly system for defence pensioners and emphasised on using best resources

In a bid to improve the convenience of Defence pensioners, the Defence Secretary, Giridhar Armane has urged stakeholders of SPARSH (System for Pension Administration Raksha) to make it more user-friendly. He emphasised the need to to deploy the best resources and top quality software to make this one-stop solution to all pension related activities to ensure seamless transfer of pension and other benefits to the ex-servicemen.

He was speaking at the Outreach Programme for Defence Pensioners on System for Pension Administration Raksha (SPARSH) organiseded by Defence Accounts Department in New Delhi on December14.

After virtually inaugurating a SPARSH Service Centre in Delhi Cantonment, the Secretary underlined some problems in migration to SPARSH platform and technical glitches that need to be rectified.

The Defence Secretary suggested making the system intuitively user friendly and provide handholding services to the Defence pensioners while onboarding them. This offers serives such as Grievance Redressal, Annual Life Certification, Pensioner Data verification (PDV), Manage Profile Changes including Aadhar Number, PAN Number, Postal Address, Bank Details and View and Access various documents such as the Pension Payment Order (PPO), Corrigenda PPO, Pension Slip Form.

The Department also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with six Banks viz. Indian Postal Payment Bank, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank , Bandhan Bank and Equittas Small Financial Bank.

The Defence Accounts Department is the nodal implementing agency for Project SPARSH, envisaging ‘whole of the government’ approach and integrates over 3000 pension initiating, sanctioning and disbursement agencies.