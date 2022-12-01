Defence Ministry urges industry stakeholders for reservations for Agniveers in corporate jobs

The Ministry of Defence had organised an interaction with the Indian Defence Industry under the aegis of Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers to seek opportunities for gainful employment of Ex-Agniveers under the Corporate Recruitment Plan of the companies.

The session was chaired by Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane. Senior executives from major Indian defence industry houses including L&T, Adani Defence Tata Advanced System, Ashok Leyland and others participated in the discussion.

The senior executives of the companies conveyed thei support and commitment in the endeavour and expressed their eagerness to deploy the Ex-Agniveers once the first batch completes its term with the Armed Forces. They assured that suitable provisions shall be made in their recruitment policies for reservations for Agniveers based on the available skill sets. Certain suggestions were also considered regarding bridging the skills learnt by Agniveers with the requirements of the industry.

The Defence Secretary, while acknowledging the encouraging response from the participants, urged the Indian defence manufacturers to act on their commitment and make policy announcements under the Corporate Recruitment plans at the earliest.

The skills gained by the Agniveers during their engagement with Armed Forces will help build a competent and professional work force which will be readily available for fruitful and productive engagement by the industry.