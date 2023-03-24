Defence Ministry signs Rs 3,000 crore contract with BEL for two Integrated Electronic Warfare Systems

The Ministry of Defence, on March 24, 2023, signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Hyderabad for procurement of two Integrated Electronic Warfare Systems ‘Project Himshakti’ at an overall cost of approximately Rs 3,000 crore. The project is under the Buy {Indian – IDMM (Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured)} category comprising contemporary and niche technologies.

‘Project Himshakti’ will encourage participation of Indian Electronics and associated industries, including MSMEs, which are sub vendors of BEL. It will generate employment of approximately three lakh man-days over a period of two years. The project is a significant leap forward in developing indigenous capabilities making the country ‘Aatmanirbhar’, in consonance with the Make-in-India initiative of the Government.