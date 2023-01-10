Defence Ministry okays procurement of military platforms worth Rs 4,276 crore

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved three critical military platforms, including anti-tank guided missiles and Brahmos Launcher worth Rs 4,276 crore, on Tuesday to enhance capabilities of armed forces. The decision was taken as India faces border disputes with its two neighbouring countries – China and Pakistan.

The Ministry’s Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for three platforms acquisition proposals. Out of the three, two for the Indian Army and one is for the Indian Navy worth Rs 4,276 crore and are under the Buy Indian- Indigenous Designed Developed and Manufactured category.

Also Read Act of domestic terrorism targeting democracy in Brazil: Experts

The ministry said the panel has accorded AoN for procurement of Helina Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, launchers and associated support equipment which will be integrated to the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). “This missile is an essential part of weaponization of ALH for countering enemy threats. Its induction will strengthen the offensive capability of the Indian Army,” the ministry said in a statement.

It also stated the panel has approved AoN for procurement of Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) (IR Homing) missile system which has been designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The approval comes close on the heels of the recent clashes along the Northern borders where there is an urgent need to focus on effective Air Defence (AD) weapon systems. The Indian Army has been looking for man-portable system which can be deployed quickly in rough terrain and also in maritime domain. According to the ministry, with the procurement of VSHORAD which is a robust and fast deployable system, the Air Defence capabilities of the Armed forces will be strengthened.

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that the Indian Army was earlier expected to buy this AD System from Russia, however this was shelved as the government was keen on getting indigenous system.

The Indian Armed Forces have wanted to procure 5,175 missiles and associated equipment in the VSHORAD — advanced Man-Portable Air Defense Systems (MANPADS) as these also have capability of hitting an aerial target at short range. The AD system has to come with sensors, thermal imaging sights, launchers and command and control units. These are required on urgent basis to replace the ageing Igla Systems that have been in service since the 80s and once inducted will further enhance the AD capabilities of the Indian Army.

Also Read DAC approves three capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 4,276 crore for Armed Forces

Since the 2020 standoff between the Indian and Chinese troops, the Army has already inducted a small number of Russian made Igla-S MANPADS. This has 214 launchers and 216 missiles.

AoN for Indian Navy

And for the Indian Navy, approval has also been extended for procuring Brahmos Launcher and Fire Control System (FCS) for the Shivalik class of ships, also for Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMVs).

According to the statement of the MoD with the induction of the launcher and FCS the ships would have enhanced capability of carrying out maritime strike operations, interdicting and destroying enemy’s warships and merchant vessels.