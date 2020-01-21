Defence Ministry approves procurement of indigenous military hardware worth Rs 5,100 crore, construction of six submarines

The DAC approved prototype testing of trawl assemblies for T-72 and T-90 tanks that will significantly improve the Army’s capabilities of clearing landmines.

In a major fillip to ‘Make in India’ initiative in the Defence sector, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the procurement of military equipment from indigenous sources worth over Rs 5,100 crore. The procurement of military equipment would include sophisticated Electronic Warfare Systems for the Indian Army that are designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured locally by the Indian industry. These Electronic Warfare Systems will be used to provide comprehensive electronic support and countermeasure capabilities to bolster communications and other facets of electronic warfare.

Also Read: Indian Army Day 2020: Army can produce ‘soldiers of the future’, but faced with multiple hurdles, says veteran

The DAC also gave a go-ahead to the prototype testing of trawl assemblies designed by the DRDO for T-72 and T-90 tanks. This indigenous addition will significantly improve the Army’s capabilities of clearing landmines.

The council also gave a go-ahead to the construction of six conventional submarines for the Navy in India under the ambitious strategic partnership model. The DAC approved shortlisting of Indian Strategic Partners (SP) and their potential Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) collaborators for the manufacture of these six submarines. This programme will be undertaken on the ‘Strategic Partnership Model’ that was promulgated in 2017 to bolster Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative in the Defence sector.