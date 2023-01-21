Defence Minister visits NCC’s Republic Day camp in Delhi, confers awards to cadets for ‘exemplary performance’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp in Delhi and gave away Raksha Mantri Padak and Commendation Cards to cadets for their “exemplary performance” and “devotion to duty”. In his address to around 2,000 cadets at the occasion, the Defence Minister exhorted them “to identify new ways and strive to help the nation move forward on the path of development with faster pace”. “The aim is to build a strong and prosperous India, rooted in its culture and traditions,” Singh added.

Glimpses of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to NCC Republic Day

camp at Delhi Cantt on January 21, 2023. (Images: PIB)

He also urged the cadets to also focus on character building along with gaining knowledge and earning wealth. “The path of India’s progress goes through the youth. The stronger our youth is, the stronger our country will be,” he said.

Raksha Mantri Padak & Commendation Card Awardees

According to the official release by the Defence Ministry, the Raksha Mantri Padak was awarded to Under Officer Tinggeuchile Nriame of North Eastern Region Directorate and Cadet Avinash Jangir of Rajasthan Directorate.

On the other hand, the Raksha Mantri Commendation Cards were awarded to Captain Pratap Keshari Harichandan of Odisha Directorate, Cadet Under Officer Jenny Francina Victor Anand of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar Directorate, Cadet Fiza Shafi of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Directorate and Cadet Sehwag Rana of Uttarakhand Directorate, the release further stated.

At the ceremony, the Defence Minister also visited the social awareness themed Flag Area prepared by the cadets and the ‘Hall of Fame’, which has a collection of alumni photographs, models and other achievements of NCC over the past 75 years. Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh and other senior civil and military officials were present on the occasion.