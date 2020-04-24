Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urges armed forces to be operationally ready

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewing operational preparedness and measures undertaken to fight COVID-19 via video conference with various Commanders in Chief, in New Delhi on Friday, April 24, 2020. Also seen are Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat; Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria, Chief of the Army Staff General M M Naravane, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and Secretary (Defence Finance) Smt Gargi Kaul. (Courtesy: Ministry of Defence photo)

In a video conference with all the Commanders-in-Chief, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged them to ensure their operational preparedness while they are battling COVID-19 and to make sure that the enemy should not be able to exploit the current situation.

Expressing his appreciation for helping the civil authorities control the spread of the pandemic, the defence minister advised them to avoid wastage and to spend the financial resources carefully. He also asked them to identify and prioritise tasks that could be finished faster and to help in the revival of the economy after the Coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

What all has the Armed Forces done do far to fight the COVID-19 outbreak?

Various measures have been put in place and all possible help has been extended to the civil authorities.

These include Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on COVID-19, the introduction of appropriate modifications in protocols and drills based on the WHO guidelines, as well as the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health have been put in place. The armed forces have been taking care of the Ex-Servicemen and their families that are residing in their respective command areas.

Since the Ministry of Defence has been given more financial powers, various commands have been able to procure critical medical supplies in an effort to further strengthen the infrastructure of the hospitals.

Also, the Armed Forces have augmented additional manpower and have provided them with basic training to help deal with the epidemic.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewing operational preparedness and measures undertaken to fight COVID-19 via video conference with various Commanders in Chief, in New Delhi on Friday, April 24, 2020. Also seen are Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat; Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria, Chief of the Army Staff General M M Naravane, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and Secretary (Defence Finance) Smt Gargi Kaul. (Courtesy: Ministry of Defence photo)

The isolation and quarantine facilities have been set up for use of the Forces as well as the local civilian administration.

According to the MoD, those who were connected through the video conferencing included: Northern Command, Udhampur; Eastern Command, Kolkata; Southern Naval Command, Kochi; Western Naval Command, Mumbai; Southern Command, Pune; South-Western Command, Jaipur; Western Air Command, Delhi; Eastern Naval Command, Vizag; Central Air Command, Allahabad; South-West Air Command, Gandhi Nagar; Southern Air Command, Trivandrum; Central Command, Lucknow; and Andaman & Nicobars Command, Port Blair.

Also present in the conference were General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff and Secretary DMA, and the three chiefs – Army chief General MM Naravane, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and Secretary Defence (Finance) Gargi Kaul.