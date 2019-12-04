Defence minister Rajnath Singh says perceptional differences over India-China border but Indian Army fully alert

New Delhi | Published: December 4, 2019 2:12:08 PM

Responding to a statement by Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury about Chinese activities along India's border regions, Singh said transgression by Chinese forces do take place and Indian forces too go for patrolling along forward locations.

Rajnath Singh, India China border, indo china border, Indian Army, india china relations, indo china war“Our border is secured and forces are fully alert,” he said. (PTI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said in Lok Sabha that there are perceptional differences between India and China on border issues but the Indian Army is fully alert and the border is secured.

Responding to a statement by Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury about Chinese activities along India’s border regions, Singh said transgression by Chinese forces do take place and Indian forces too go for patrolling along forward locations. “Our border is secured and forces are fully alert,” he said.

Singh said forces of the two countries are mature enough and settle their disputes amicably. Chowdhury raised the issue in the wake of spotting of a Chinese ship in India’s exclusive economic zone in the Andaman sea.

