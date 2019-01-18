Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visits forward posts in Arunachal along India-China border

By: | Published: January 18, 2019 11:15 PM

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday visited the forward areas in Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday visited the forward areas in Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh along India-China Border and inaugurated a strategically important bridge in Lower Dibang Valley district.

The minister overflew the forward locations along the Line of Actual Control and visited the Army post at Anini in the district located at the height of 5,300 feet, a defence statement said.

Sitharaman was accompanied by the Eastern Army Commander, Lt Gen MM Naravane, General Officer Commanding of Spear Corps, Lt Gen Rajeev Sirohi and other military and civil officials.

At the forward post, the minister was briefed on the operational situation and defence preparedness of the armed forces in Dibang Valley.

She also interacted with the troops and appreciated their dedication and service in protecting the country’s borders in such an inhospitable terrain.

Later, Sitharaman inaugurated the Difu (Chipu) Bridge at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district.

In addition to enhancing operational capability, the 329 metres bridge will usher in economic prosperity for people of Namsai, Lohit, Anjaw and Lower Dibang Valley districts of the state, the statement said.

