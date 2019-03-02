Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets IAF pilot Abhinandan in hospital

By: | Published: March 2, 2019 5:00 PM

Abhinandan was captured by Pakistani authorities on February 27 after his MiG 21 Bison went down during aerial engagement with Pakistani jets.

Nirmala Sitharaman met Wing Commander Abhinandan at military hospital in Delhi. (ANI Photo)

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at a military hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. Abhinandan, who was brought to Delhi after Pakistan released him through the Attari-Wagah border late Friday night, is currently undergoing a series of medical tests as part of a ‘cooling down’ process, officials said.

“Proud of you Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The entire nation appreciates your valour and grit. You held your calm in the face of adversity. You are an inspiration to our youth. Salute. Vande Mataram,” Sitharaman has tweeted moments after the IAF pilot crossed over to the Indian side after spending neary 60 hours in Pakistan.

Also Read: The story of Varthamans and their love for IAF MiG-21s

He was captured by Pakistani authorities on February 27 after his MiG 21 Bison went down during aerial engagement with Pakistani jets. Varthaman shot down an F-16 of Pakistan air force before ejecting from his aircraft.

Tension between India and Pakistan had escalated after IAF jets pounded terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan in a pre-dawn strike on February 26. The action came nearly couple of weeks after 40 CRPF men were killed in a suicide attack carried out by a Jaish terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets IAF pilot Abhinandan in hospital
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition