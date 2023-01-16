Defence Minister asserts national security top-most priority, lauds Agnipath Scheme as key reform

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present at the PM’s address to the first batch of Agniveers. In his welcome remarks, he asserted that strengthening the security apparatus of the country is the Government’s top-most priority amidst the ever-evolving global scenario and geopolitical uncertainty.

Singh stated that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has taken a number of decisions to empower the nation and pointed out that the Agnipath scheme as one of the most important reforms.

The Defence Minister added that all efforts are being made so that the Agniveers are able to serve the society, along with the Armed Forces, with their strength and knowledge. According to him, the scheme is a pioneering step towards building a strong and prosperous ‘New India’.

Singh appreciated the fact that the scheme received encouraging response, with a large number of applicants turning up for the recruitment. He made special mention of the women Agniveers who are also being trained along with their male counterparts.

He pointed out that several ministries, including MoD, are coming forward for the welfare of Agniveers. “Reservation is being ensured for Agniveers on a number of posts in various departments of Ministry of Defence, Central Armed Police Forces and Ministry of Railways. Arrangements are being made jointly by MoD & Ministry of Education to ensure proper education to the Agniveers.”

Singh added that, “In collaboration with Ministry of Finance, arrangements are being made to provide loans at reasonable rates to Agniveers, who wish to start self-employment or any business after service. Agniveers will not only become Surakshaveers, but also Samriddhiveers.”