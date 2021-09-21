Defence, Interoperability, Trade, Terrorism, focus of PM Modi’s visit to the US

PM Modi and the US President have met virtually on three different occasions – the QUAD virtual summit in March, followed by the Climate Change meet and then the G-7 summit which was held virtually in June this year. (Credit: PTI)

Enhancing the Comprehensive Strategic relations with the US, defence & security, trade & investments, COVID-19 vaccines, and the situation in Afghanistan are some of the critical issues to be discussed when the leaders of India and the US meet later this week. Accompanied by a high level official delegation including NSA Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister and Foreign Secretary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for the US on Wednesday (Sept 22, 2021). The visit is from Sept 22-26 and it’s a two leg visit – Washington DC and New York City.

The first stopover of the Prime Minister is going to be in Washington DC where he has a packed schedule. He will land late Wednesday (Sept 22, 2021). On Sept 23, he will be meeting a select group of CEOs of the US based companies from various sectors including defence, oil and gas, agriculture, Apple and others. Besides meeting President Joe Biden, Mr Modi will meet US Vice President Kamala Harris for their first formal interaction.

On Sept 23, there will be a meeting between PM Modi and the US Vice President Kamala Harris. This will be the first in person meeting between the two leaders. However, the two leaders spoke in June and discussed the COVID-19 crisis. This meeting will be followed by a gala dinner hosted by the US President Joe Biden.

PM & US President & Agenda

The bilateral talks with the US President Joe Biden will take place on Sept 24 as has been reported by the Financial Express Online earlier. The focus of the bilateral talks is going to be on further deepening the defence & security cooperation, trade and investment ties, clean energy partnership and other issues.

On the agenda of talks between the two leaders will be on “issues related to regional security, the need to stem radicalization, dismantling of global terror networks, cross border terrorism as well as extremism,” the foreign secretary said.

PM Modi and the US President have met virtually on three different occasions – the QUAD virtual summit in March, followed by the Climate Change meet and then the G-7 summit which was held virtually in June this year.

The QUAD leaders will be meeting in Washington DC soon after the announcement of a new military alliance between Australia, the UK and the US (AUKUS). Under the new military alliance, the US and the UK are going to share technology with Australia and help in building nuclear-powered submarines.

On Sept 24, leaders of the QUAD member countries are going to meet in Washington DC. And on the sidelines PM Modi will have bilateral relations with the Prime Ministers of Japan and Australia.

According to the foreign secretary, PM Modi will be participating in the Covid-19 Global Summit which is being hosted by US President Biden on September 22.

Second Leg

PM Modi will be traveling to New York City where he will be the first Head of State to address the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and the issues addressed will include the reforms of the UNSC, terrorism, regional security and most importantly the situation in Afghanistan.

Difference between QUAD & AUKUS

QUAD is a grouping of four countries with a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The QUAD has adopted a wide array of institutions – emerging technologies, vaccines, maritime security, and the Indo-Pacific region. India, Australia, Japan and the US are also engaged on issues related to climate change, connectivity and fight against the global pandemic of COVID-19.

AUKUS is a trilateral military alliance and the countries have come together to ensure that China does not expand its presence in the region.