Defence Expo Lucknow 2020 Live Updates: State-of-the-art war technologies to be on display

DEFEXPO 2020: The Defence expo 2020 in Lucknow is all set to witness the maximum number of participants.

Defence Expo Lucknow 2020 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate, at 1.30 PM on Wednesday, the biennial mega defence exhibition show ‘DEFEXPO 2020’ in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow. The Defence Expo 2020’s theme is ‘Digital Transformation’. Defence Expo 2020 is commencing on February 5 and is scheduled to culminate on February 8. The Defence Expo 2020 in Lucknow is all set to witness the maximum number of participants. Defence manufacturers from both the public and private sectors, OEMs and MSMEs will showcase their products here. The showpiece event brings advanced technologies pertaining to the defence sector under one roof.

Defence Expo Lucknow 2020 will showcase the comprehensive spectrum of India’s aerospace, defence and security interests. If anyone has a long term goal in India, the 11th edition of the Defence Expo will be a pivotal source of ground-level intelligence and insight. DefExpo 2018 was held in Chennai. There were over 700 exhibitors, including 542 Indian and 160 foreign, 50 bilateral G2G Meetings, and signing of 40 MoUs. The DefExpo 2018 pitched India as the ‘Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub’.

