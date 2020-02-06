Defence Expo: India can no longer rely on defence exports, says PM Modi; sets Rs 35,000 crore export target

Stating that the theme of the expo, Digital Transformation of Defence, is very apt, he said the digital transformation of defence is very important not only for the present, but also for the future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India can no longer rely only on imports for its defence needs, and the target is to clock defence exports worth $5 billion (Rs 35,000 cr) in the next five years.

Inaugurating the the Defence Expo 2020 in Lucknow, the Prime Minister said the new mantra is “Make in India, for India and for the world,” and said this policy is being adhered to by his government to prepare a robust defence infrastructure in the country. This is the 11th edition of the event.

“India has been a major player in defence manufacturing since long, but after Independence we did not use our strength seriously as we could have. Our policies and strategies were focused on imports, resulting in the fact that India became the world’s biggest arms importer. How long can the world’s second-biggest population, with the second-biggest Army and biggest democracy remain dependent only on imports? This only increases India’s defence imports bill. If we continue to be solely dependent on imports, how could we see the dream of becoming a $5-trillion economy?” Modi said, adding that to change this situation, his government has brought about many policy reforms.

Stating that the theme of the expo, Digital Transformation of Defence, is very apt, he said the digital transformation of defence is very important not only for the present, but also for the future. “The challenges of security are as old as human life itself and with the changing times, the means of facing the challenges have also changed and become more serious. Just as life has become more technology driven, challenges of security have also become technology driven.

“The digital transformation of the defence theme is in sync with time and is important not only for the present, but for the future as well. Be it the wrong use of technology or terrorism or cyber threat, it is a big challenge for the world,” he said.

Reiterating that there is a massive scope for defence manufacturing in India, Modi said India is not only a major market globally, but also a vast opportunity for the world. Uttar Pradesh is going to be one of the biggest defence manufacturing hubs in India.

“Our aim is to develop 25 products based on artificial intelligence in the next 5 years. Be it IoT or Big Data analysis, automation system or 3D printing, India has started R&D activities and our road map for AI in defence is ready. Many types of prototypes are being launched. Our target is to develop 25 new AI products to meet aspirations and abilities of the 21st century India,” the Prime Minister said, adding that Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s dream of indigination of defence is coming true.