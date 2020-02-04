At Defence Expo 2020, Make-in-India achievement; Rafale engine doors, Falcon front cockpit. Here’s all Dassault aviation will show

There will also be a Mirage 2000 I/TI mock-up on display. (Source: IAF)

For the first time Dassault Aviation of France will be exhibiting at the Defence Expo and the main attraction besides other displays will be the Rafale mock-up with the Indian colours. Defence Expo 2020 is being held at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

The Rafale fighter aircraft which were handed over to the defence minister Rajnath Singh last October will be arriving in India early summer. The mock-up in the colours of the IAF is to illustrate the determination of the French company’s commitment to meet all future additional fighter aircraft needs.

Also, a mock-up of Rafale M (Naval variant) will be on display to present capabilities of the variant taking part in the tender of 57 aircraft to equip Indian Navy aircraft carriers. There will also be a Mirage 2000 I/TI mock-up on display.

Highlighting its “Make in India” achievements on display will be Rafale engine doors manufactured in the Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL) 15000 square meters the facility in Nagpur, and the first Falcon 2000 cockpit front section manufactured at Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited facility at MIHAN, Nagpur.

Eric Trappier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dassault Aviation has said, “Our participation in the DefExpo is the expression of the company’s full dedication to contribute to India’s outreach”.

According to the company larger infrastructures are being developed which will help in ramping up of DRAL capabilities towards the taking-off of an entire line of Falcon 2000 fully manufactured and assembled in India. This will pave the way for the future manufacturing and assembly of Rafale in India.

And these will help to build up an Indian aerospace manufacturing eco-system, both in civil and military fields, which will position India as an international reference in the global aerospace market.

The company has played a very important role in helping India to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with cutting edge technologies.